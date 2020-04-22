Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +12.2% after-hours on news the Air Force Installation Contracting Center awarded it a position on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V for eight years beginning in May 2020.

As one of eight companies selected for a position on the AFCAP V indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor says says it is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value of as much as $6.4B during the contract period.

AFCAP V task orders are intended to provide base life support services, construction and commodities support worldwide to the Air Force and other Department of Defense and U.S. federal agencies.