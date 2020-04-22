Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) estimates capex for 2020 to be ~$32M, of which ~$19M have been spent in Q1

The company will continue to perform rod conversions in both the NWS and CBP wells, performing nine in Q1; additionally continue with downhole workover projects, as well as surface work on storage facilities and compressor improvements.

Q1 production increased 13% Y/Y to ~991,772 boe; March 2020 average net production was around 11,474 boe/day, up 79% Y/Y from 6,381 boe/day in March 2019 (Ring Only), +1.8% sequentially