Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) -4.4% reports a revenue beat for Q4, which ended on March 28, and raises its dividend.

The company's FY report reflects the U.S. restrictions against Huawei and "some COVID-19 impact" in Q4.

In Q4, the North American region reported the lone Y/Y growth, up 27%. Asia Pacific fell 28% and Europe dropped 11%.

The Wired and Wireless Group end market (24% of revenue) took a hard hit in the quarter, down 46% Y/Y. A&D, Industrial and TME (50% of revenue) was up 15%.

XLNX plans to stick with only quarterly guidance at this time, citing the macro uncertainties. For Q1, the company sees revenue of $660-720M (consensus: $729.8M) with gross margin of 68-70% and operating expenses of $307-311M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.