Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) says ~98% of April cash base rent has been paid and collected and all March cash base rent has been collected.

Portfolio occupancy remains at ~97% as of March 31, 2020.

In April, GOOD granted deferrals to three tenants representing ~2% of total portfolio rents.

The agreements with these tenants include current partial payment in exchange for rent deferrals of varying terms with deferred amounts to be paid back to Gladstone Commercial, for the period starting in July 2020 and ending through March 2021.

Gladstone Commercial has received additional rent relief requests from certain tenants and reasonably expects to receive more of such requests in the near term.

As of April 22, currently available liquidity was in excess of $25M via its revolving credit facility availability and cash on hand.