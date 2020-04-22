ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) perks up 4% after hours on the heels of its announcement of the online publication of two abstracts detailing 52-week data on linzagolix in women endometriosis-related pain. The results, first reported in June 2018, were generated in the Phase 2b EDELWEISS study.

At week 52, 64.3% and 76.2% of patients receiving the 75 and 200/100 mg doses, respectively, reported much or very much improved endometriosis symptoms.

Difficulty of doing daily exercises were significantly decreased versus placebo at week 12. The benefit was maintained or increased further up to week 52.

Small increases in cholesterol (both "good" and "bad") were noted at week 12 but did not generally increase up to week 52.

Linzagolix is currently in Phase 3 development.