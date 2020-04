Already hoovering up pretty much anything in sight on The Continent for the past few years, the ECB has - in a back-doorish sort of way - added high-yield bonds to the list of allowable assets it will buy.

Specifically, the central banks will accept bonds which had the lowest investment-grade rating on April 7 (many of which by now have fallen below BBB-).

Presumably, this might include the paper of Italy, which is under threat of an imminent downgrade to a junk credit.