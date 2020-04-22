Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +3.4% after-hours despite reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss, as it says it will shut the remaining 230K metric tons of "uncompetitive" production capacity at its Intalco smelter in Ferndale, Wash.

The company also suspends its supply and demand forecast for the alumina, aluminum and bauxite markets for the rest of the year due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus crisis.

While Alcoa's Q1 adjusted loss was larger than expected, adjusted EBITDA of $321M came in well below $467M from the year-ago period but above $236M analyst consensus estimate.

Alcoa says it will cut $100M of non-critical capital spending, delay non-regulated environmental and asset retirement obligations spending of $25M, and defer $220M in pension contributions.

Alcoa also amended its revolving credit facility agreement earlier this month to temporarily increase borrowing base availability for the next four quarters.

The company ended the quarter with $829M in cash and $1.8B of debt, for net debt of $973M.

Alcoa says all of its bauxite mines, alumina refineries, aluminum smelters, casthouses, energy assets and rolling operations remain operational.