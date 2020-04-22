Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) gains 2.5% in after-hours trading as Q1 adjusted EPS of 73 cents beats the consensus estimate of 60 cents and jumped from 43 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Targets closing FGL Holdings acquisition by end of Q2 and no later than the beginning of Q3.

Gets credit agreement for a $1.0B 364-day delayed-draw term loan, which along with cash on hand and undrawn credit facility, provides ample capacity to fund the F&G acquisition at closing.

"While the current economic backdrop is challenging, with the additional financing secured, Fidelity remains well capitalized, maintaining adequate liquidity to weather the current environment," said Chairman William P. Foley, II.

Q1 realized losses of $320M compares with realized gains of $142M in the year-ago quarter due to mark-to-market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in its investment portfolio.

Q1 Title revenue, excluding realized gains and losses, of ~$1.9B vs. $1.5B in the year-ago quarter; Title adjusted pretax earnings of $279M increased from $172M a year ago.

Conference call on April 23 at 12:00 PM ET.

