Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) expects Q1 average sales volumes of 24.8 MBoe/d, with 54% oil; incurred capex of ~$41M during the quarter substantially below the original 2020 plan.

Lease operating expenses are expected to be $2.52 per boe, down 16% sequentially and 15% from full year 2019

Anticipates recurring G&A to be $3.44/boe, 8% lower from full year 2019

Exited the quarter with over $300M in liquidity

The company further cuts 2020 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $60M - $70M, from $80M - $100M earlier

Lowers its recurring cash G&A guidance to $27M - $29M, -13% from 2019, as a result of salary and headcount reductions and changes to Board compensation