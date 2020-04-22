TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) -10.4% after-hours as it reports a surprise Q1 adjusted loss and reduces its full-year dividend distribution by 75% from the prior year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $220.2M came in well short of $295M analyst consensus estimate and $296M from the year-ago quarter, even as revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y to $3.13B.

The company took impairment and other charges totaling $3.16B for goodwill and other assets in its Subsea and Surface Technologies segments.

In lieu of specific revenue and EBITDA margin guidance, TechnipFMC says it expects revenue in its Subsea segment to decline by ~$1B for the full year with inbound orders down as much as 50% Y/Y.

In the Technip Energies unit, the company forecasts full-year revenues of $6.3B-$6.8B vs. prior guidance of $7.5B-$7.8B.

After previously announcing $130M of cost reduction initiatives, TechnipFMC says it has identified actions that will save an additional $220M across all business segments and support functions.

Additionally, Chairman and CEO salaries and board compensation will be cut by 30%, and salaries of other executives will be reduced by 20%.