To help mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19, Summit Hotel Properties' (NYSE:INN) cost-savings initiatives include a voluntary 25% reduction of salaries and fees for executive officers and independent directors.

In addition, ~25% of corporate-level staff has been furloughed and salary reductions have been implemented for the majority of employees not subject to furlough.

Summit will pay 100% of employer and employee medical premiums during the furlough period for affected employees.

Freezes hiring for any new corporate-level positions.

Previously: Summit Hotel to suspend dividends, draws down $125M from credit line (March 25)