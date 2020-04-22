FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) says it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.81/share and adjusted EBITDA of $356M, both at the midpoint of expected guidance ranges and ahead of respective analyst consensus estimates of $1.77/share and $348M.

Preliminary Q1 sales show ~5% Y/Y growth; analyst consensus $1.24B would have implied 3.7% growth.

FMC also amended its credit agreement and term loan agreement to increase the maximum leverage ratio permitted under each agreement.

The company says it has no concerns about its liquidity but acted in "an abundance of caution" to provide "significant headroom above any of the COVID-19 related scenarios we have assessed."