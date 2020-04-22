Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) -3.7% after-hours following a slight Q1 earnings miss on a 10% Y/Y revenue decline to $152M.

The company says Q1 free cash flow totaled $18.7M, marking the 74th consecutive quarter with positive FCF.

Q1 production enhancement revenue fell 25% Y/Y to $49.7M and reservoir description revenue slipped 0.6% to $102.7M, while reservoir description operating income increased 79% to $11.1M.

Core projects activity declines will continue internationally and in North America during Q2, while international activity likely will decrease less sharply than U.S. onshore activity Y/Y.

The company says it is not in a position to provide guidance for the upcoming quarter, but it anticipates that the outlook for project work and international shipment of products will improve during H2 2020.

Core also says Chairman and CEO David Demshur will accelerate his retirement to May 29.