In another pandemic blow to meat production, Tyson (NYSE:TSN) says it will close a facility for one of its subsidiaries in Logansport, Indiana on April 25 while its more than 2.2K employees undergo COVID-19 testing.

The pork processing facility, which produces 3M pounds of pork daily and helps support more than 250 independent family farmers from across nine states, suspended production for one day on April 20 for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Some of Tyson's plant closings have seen other locations pick up the slack, but overall production is lower.

Source: Press Release