U.S. looks for measured pace to reopenings: coronavirus briefing

CDC Director Robert Redfield confirmed that there is a risk of the seasonal flu and coronavirus hitting the U.S. at the same time next fall or winter. He said the U.S. is building out capacity and should be much better prepared.

President Trump said he disagrees with the Georgia Governor's decision to open businesses like beauty salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors as part of the first phase of re-openings in the state. He also pushed the House to pass the interim stimulus bill as quick as possible.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that the re-openings of parts of the U.S. needs to be in a safe and measured way, instead of a binary flipping of a switch. He reminded that the virus left to itself would take off and add fatalities.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from today's briefing is that the FDA and National Institute of Health are establishing protocols for testing drugs in another step forward for finding a COVID-19 vaccine. Needless to say, those tests will be closely watched.