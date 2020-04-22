U.S. May natural gas futures (NG1:COM) settled +6.5% to $1.939/MMBtu, matching the highest close since March 10, on expectations that gas production will decline in coming weeks as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the recent collapse of crude prices.

Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 traded much higher than the front-month on hopes that demand will jump as the economy snaps back when governments loosen COVID-19 travel and work restrictions.

Gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states dropped to a four-week low of 92.3B cf/day on Tuesday from 93.1B cf/day on Monday, according to data firm Refinitiv.

However, gas-focused stocks traded mixed, with several failing to extend yesterday's gains: AR +3.1% , RRC -2.6% , EQT -8.7% , COG -1.4% , GPOR +20.7% .

