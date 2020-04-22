Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says the bulk of its customers remain in good financial health even in the wake of the crude oil price collapse, with ~75% having investment-grade debt or substantial credit support.

While most of its business relies on fixed fees from gas transportation, processing and storage, Kinder says the plunge in crude and reduced demand from efforts to combat the coronavirus have resulted in a 40%-45% drop in refined products pipeline volumes.

"Refined products volumes are coming down in a way we have never seen before," and storage is "filling up rapidly," CEO Steve Kean said during today's earnings conference call.

Kinder Morgan contracted 68% of the 2.3M barrels of fuel storage space available at the beginning of Q1, and the 727K remaining barrels generally are small chemical tanks, president of terminals John Schlosser said on the call.

"We expect those to shrink as the month goes on and get to zero," Schlosser said.

The company says it moved 1.6M bbl/day of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and ethanol through its system in Q1, roughly flat compared to the prior-year period, but demand fell 8.5% in March as U.S. communities began restricting travel.

Kinder Morgan said it will not pursue some expansion plans as it looks to preserve cash, but it will continue to move forward with construction of its Permian Highway Pipeline project, which it maintained will start up in early 2021.