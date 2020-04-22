Electricity demand in the U.S. last week sank to a 17-year low as businesses closed and travel was restricted to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Edison Electric Institute trade group.

Power output fell to 64,061 GWh during the week ended April 18, EEI says, down 4.2% from the same week in 2019 and the lowest weekly amount since May 2003.

At the same time, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects power sales to the commercial sector will fall 4.7% Y/Y in 2020 as many businesses close, while industrial demand will drop by 4.2% as factories shut or cut production.

EIA expects overall U.S. power consumption to decline by 3% in 2020, as electricity sales to the residential sector should slip by only 0.8% for the full year.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI