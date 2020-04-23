ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance, a Kuwaiti leasing company has sued Boeing (NYSE:BA) for $336M for wrongly refusing to return advance payments on a now-canceled order for 40 of its troubled 737 Max planes, reports CNBC.

The company has been accused of breach of contract for keeping the payments despite being unable to deliver the planes or provide a revised delivery schedule.

ALAFCO canceled its order on March 6 after the company Boeing failed to deliver nine aircraft on time. Boeing has resisted its claim that the problems amounted to a “non-excusable delay” that would justify repayment.