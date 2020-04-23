Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and partners Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOY) will draft plans next month for a deeper alliance, Yomiuri reports - one that will include joint development of more electric vehicles and self-driving tech.

That will include sharing EV motors and batteries among them, and Nissan and Renault beginning to build each other's cars in South American and Russia to boost efficiency.

The three companies will include the projects in each of their midterm business plans, according to the report.