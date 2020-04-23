The European Commission is proposing a €2T recovery plan ahead of a videoconference today to discuss the next steps in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU currently expects output to contract by as much as 10% this year and some of the hardest-hit member states have argued for the use of joint debt sales, or so-called coronabonds, to finance the recovery.

The draft plan also calls for the integration of a €300B recovery fund into the 2021-2027 budget and borrowing €320B on the capital markets.

