An inquiry by the CFTC, helped by the FBI and State Department, is investigating whether Russia's stance with OPEC+ leaked before shots were fired in an oil price war that began on March 8.

The illegal wagers involving CME Group WTI contracts expired before Monday's price swoon, but prior swings may have netted hundreds of millions of dollars.

The CFTC has recently made an effort to prioritize insider trading, forming a specialized task force in 2018 to pursue such misconduct.

