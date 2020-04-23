It's time to reshape the "organization to reflect the new realities of our business moving forward," said Stan Deal, who heads Boeing Commercial Airplanes (NYSE:BA).

On that note, he appointed the chief of Boeing's (BA) 737 program, Mark Jenks, to oversee all of the planemaker's commercial programs, including the 747/767, 777 and 787.

Jenks "will ensure consistency, best practices and learnings are applied across all of our airplane programs," added Deal, saying he would stand "up a lean Airplane Programs organization."