Coronavirus deaths at U.S. nursing homes top 10K

Apr. 23, 2020 4:05 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL), BKD, ENSG, ALR, NHC, SNDA, CCM, DVCR, GENWELL, BKD, ENSG, ALR, NHC, SNDA, CCM, DVCR, GENBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • A survey from the WSJ has found at least 10,700 COVID-related deaths at long-term care facilities among more than 35 states that either report data online or responded to requests for information.
  • That's almost a quarter of all U.S. deaths, with the virus hitting at least 4,800 facilities nationwide.
  • Currently, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires nursing homes to tightly restrict who can enter, though limited testing and asymptomatic cases means staffers could have brought infections inside.
  • Related: WELL, BKD, ENSG, FVE, NHC, CSU, CCM, OTCQX:DVCR, GEN, NHC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.