Coronavirus deaths at U.S. nursing homes top 10K
- A survey from the WSJ has found at least 10,700 COVID-related deaths at long-term care facilities among more than 35 states that either report data online or responded to requests for information.
- That's almost a quarter of all U.S. deaths, with the virus hitting at least 4,800 facilities nationwide.
- Currently, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires nursing homes to tightly restrict who can enter, though limited testing and asymptomatic cases means staffers could have brought infections inside.
