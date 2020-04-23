AT&T (NYSE:T) is nearly doubling the number of markets in which it offers its 5G network, adding in 90 new areas to cover more than 120M people.

New cities include Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and Seattle, though they will only get access to AT&T's low-band 850MHz network, not its faster (but shorter-range) mmWave network.

"At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier," said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations.