The world's largest oil companies have been known for their dividend safety for years, but that may be beginning to change amid a historic rout in crude prices.

"In this extraordinary situation, we have decided to reduce the cash dividend for the first quarter 2020 by 67% [to $0.09]," Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said in a statement.

While most oil majors have already slashed investments and buybacks, the latest could be a signal of what's to come from others in the industry, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).