U.S. stock index futures were little changed overnight ahead of weekly unemployment claims data that's expected to show another 4.3M workers out of a job (PMIs and new home sales are also expected to be ugly).
The jobless figure would bring the total filings since late March to more than 26.3M, though economists say this week's data should confirm that the claims have peaked.
The Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is now back in the green after eurozone business activity crashed to "shocking" lows, while the prospect of fresh U.S.-Iran tensions saw oil prices regain some ground, up 15% to $15.85/bbl.