Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reports revenue growth of 4.3% on orgnic basis in Q1,.

The Americas segment revenues increased 7.7%, driven by solid pricing and strong volume.

The EMEIA segment revenues were down 9.1% and the Asia-Pacific segment revenues decreased 11.1%, due to COVID-19 impact.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 190 bps to 19%.

“Leading into the COVID-19 pandemic, the business, particularly in the Americas, was performing very well,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “The organic growth and adjusted margin expansion we experienced in the first quarter reflect Allegion’s solid underlying fundamentals, which include the strength and adaptability of our supply chain and our legacy brands. Those fundamentals will serve us well as the global pandemic subsides.”

During Q1, the company repurchased ~0.9M shares for ~$94.1M.

