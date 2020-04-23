COVID-19-related concerns, event cancellations, and business and government-imposed restrictions have led to a significant decrease in passenger travel, which has resulted in sharply reduced customer traffic and spending across Hudson’s (NYSE:HUD) retail stores in North America.

In order to preserve liquidity, the Company has temporarily closed more than 700 of its stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmark, and tourist locations as of April 22, 2020, reduced a majority of its workforce through furloughs and lay-offs of both field service and support team members, signed agreements with many landlords to abate or defer rents and other payments, implemented salary reductions for corporate team members and field leadership, reduced capital spending and operting expenses.

In response to pandemic, the company withdrew previous Q1 outlook and expects net sales to decreased by 23.4% to $332.8M vs. consensus of $383.40M.