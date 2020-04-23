Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor SAR442168 in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating significantly reduced disease activity as measured by the number of new Gd-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions detected by brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Four doses were tested (5 mg-60 mg) for 12 weeks compared to placebo. Participants receiving 60 mg showed an 85% relative reduction in new Gd-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions and an 89% relative reduction in T2 hyperintense lesions (secondary endpoint).

No new safety signals were observed.

The company plans to initiate four Phase 3 trials in relapsing and progressive forms of MS.

Sanofi in-licensed global rights to the candidate from Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) under a November 2017 agreement.