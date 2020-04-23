MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reports same-store sales increased 1% in Q2.
Despite the growing impact of COVID-19 during March, the Company generated positive same-store sales in the quarter as it utilized its digital platform and promotional activity to improve traffic and sales.
Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 25.5%.
Operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 3.1%.
Inventories, net grew 11.5% Y/Y to $506.89M.
The Company withdrew its prior FY2020 guidance given the continued significant uncertainties related to COVID-19.
