MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reports same-store sales increased 1% in Q2.

Despite the growing impact of COVID-19 during March, the Company generated positive same-store sales in the quarter as it utilized its digital platform and promotional activity to improve traffic and sales.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 25.5%.

Operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 3.1%.

Inventories, net grew 11.5% Y/Y to $506.89M.

The Company withdrew its prior FY2020 guidance given the continued significant uncertainties related to COVID-19.

Previously: MarineMax EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 23)