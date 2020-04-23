Amid the stay-at-home orders in the U.S., Target (NYSE:TGT) says it's seeing record-setting digital growth, strong demand for same-day fulfillment services and broad market share gains across each of its core categories.

Comparable sales are up more than 7% QTD. Across the core merchandise categories, comparable sales have grown more than 20% in Essentials and Food & Beverage, more than 16% in Hardlines, increased slightly in Home and declined more than 20% in Apparel & Accessories.

Digital channels have seen 100% Y/Y growth during the quarter.

The shift in category mix towards lower-margin categories, the shift in channel mix towards digital fulfillment and inventory write-downs in Apparel & Accessories to reflect the rapid deceleration in sales trends are expected to reduce the Q1 operating margin rate by more than 5 percentage points.

CEO update: "While this crisis will certainly put near-term pressure on our profitability, that pressure is far outweighed by doing right by our team and our guests. We're confident the actions we're taking today will drive growth and greater guest affinity over the long-term."