Lilly Taltz Q1 sales up 76%; upper end of EPS guidance raised
Apr. 23, 2020 6:58 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eli Lilly (LLY) Q1 results:
- Revenues: $5,859.8M (+15.1%).
- Net Income: $1,456.5M (+159.6%); EPS: $1.60 (+180.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,598.8M (+29.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.75 (+31.6%).
- Key product sales: Trulicity: $1,229.4M (+40%); Humalog: $695.8M (-5%); Alimta: $560.1M (+12%); Taltz: $443.5M (+76%); Humulin: $315.7M (+6%); Basaglar: $303.7M (+21%); Forteo: $272.4M (-13%); Jardiance: $267.5M (+31%); Cyramza: $239M (+21%); Cymbalta: $210.4M (+28%); Verzenio: $188M (+72%); Olumiant: $139.7M (+70%).
- 2020 guidance: Revenue: $23.7B-24.2B (unch); EPS: $6.20-6.40 from $6.18-6.28; non-GAAP EPS: $6.70-6.90 from $6.70-6.80.
- The increased customer buying patterns and patient prescription trends associated with COVID-19 experienced in Q1 will largely be reversed over the course of 2020.
- Clinical trial enrollment in existing studies, as well as initiation of new clinical trials, will resume in H2.
- The company's newest mealtime insulin received approval in both the European Union and Japan for the treatment of adults with diabetes.
- Shares are up 1% premarket.
