MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reports same-store sales were up 1% in FQ2 as the digital platform performed well during the quarter.

Net income was $5.1M during the quarter vs. $5.3M a year ago.

CEO update: "With one of the strongest and lowest leveraged balance sheets in the industry, we believe we have sufficient financial flexibility and liquidity to navigate this crisis... Given our significant unencumbered real estate holdings, flexible leases, unleveraged inventory, cost reductions and inventory management, we are well positioned to overcome and potentially capitalize during the current situation."

MarineMax ended the quarter with $90M of liquidity. FY20 guidance is withdrawn due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

