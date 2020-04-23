Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $14 (528% upside) price target at SMBC Nikko.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) initiated with a Buy rating and a $46 (22% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) resumed with a Neutral rating and an $8 (20% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $9 (46% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $20 (196% upside) price target at RBC.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) upgraded to Buy with a $14 (71% upside) price target at Citigroup.