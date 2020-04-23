Hershey (NYSE:HSY) says its Q1 performance was relatively in line with expectations with a modest impact from COVID-19, although the length and severity of the pandemic and associated changes to consumer behaviors remain uncertain to model.

Total sales were up 1.0% during the quarter and organic sales rose 0.5%. Price realization was a 2.8-point benefit to total sales, and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was a 0.8-point benefit driven by the acquisition of ONE Brands. Volume and foreign currency exchange were a 2.3-point and a 0.3-point headwind, respectively.

Adjusted gross margin was 46.6% of sales in Q1 vs. 45.7% a year ago, driven by net price realization and plant efficiencies from proactively building inventory to mitigate risk related to COVID-19.

The company pulls full-year guidance, but reaffirms its long-term financial objectives of sales growth in the range of 2%-4% and an increase in EPS of 6%-8%.

Previously: Hershey EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (April 23)

Shares of Hershey trade flat in premarket action.