Apple prepping own Mac chip for 2021

Codenamed Kalamata, the project to develop multiple chips suggests Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will transition more of its Mac processors away from current supplier Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), reports Bloomberg.

The so-called "systems-on-a-chip" is based on the A14 processor coming in the next iPhone, and Taiwan Semi (NYSE:TSM) - the current manufacturer of iPad and iPhone processors - will build the new Mac chips, say sources.

The first Mac processors will have eight high-performance cores - codenamed Firestorm - and at least four energy-efficient cores, codenamed Icestorm. Apple's designs for some Macs will double or quadruple the number of cores provided by Intel.