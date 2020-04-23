Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q1 distributable earnings of $557M, or 46 cents per share, rose 4% Y/Y, missed 54 cents consensus.

Compares with $538M, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Unrealized negative appreciation was driven by the impact of COVID-19 on economic outlook and overall market environment, leading to lower net accrued performance revenue of $2.2B vs. $3.84B in the year-ago quarter.

"With ample capital reserves, long-term fund structures, and over $150 billion of dry powder capital - more than anyone in our industry - we are uniquely positioned to invest on behalf of our clients at a time of historic dislocation," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Total assets under management of $538.0B, up 5% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $423.1B rose 20% Y/Y.

Inflows of $27.3B for the quarter; realizations were $6.4B and deployed $14.8B in the quarter.

Q1 total dry powder was $151.5B.

Q1 total segment revenue of $1.14B missed the average analyst estimate of $1.30B and increased from $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.

At March 31, 2020, Blackstone had $4.2B in total cash, cash equivalents, and corporate treasury investments, and $8.0B of cash and net investments; it has a $1.6B undrawn credit revolver.

BX rises 0.9% i n premarket trading.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

