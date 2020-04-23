Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales growth of 13% to $667.8M in Q1.

Gross margin rate fell 120 bps to 28%.

Operating margin rate slipped 110 bps to 5.3%.

The company updated FY2020 diluted EPS expectation to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.90 or $5.45 to $6.05, excluding non-cash impairments, from the prior range of $6.47 to $6.77.

The company repurchased 362K shares for $66.6M during the quarter.

The company has strong liquidity with a 1.49 leverage ratio and $552.4M available under revolving credit facility, , which matures in September 2022.

