Gap (NYSE:GPS) says it suspended rent payments under the leases for closed stores in North America, which comes out to about $115M per month in North America.

The retailer is negotiating to defer or abate the applicable rent during the store closure period and modify the lease terms going forward. Gap says it runs the risk of being found in default.

Gap is also suspending all share buybacks.

Looking ahead, Gap anticipates more drastic measures.

"We expect that the additional actions to preserve and improve our cash position during the pandemic will include some combination of new debt financing or other short-term credit facility and further deferring capital expenditures, further reducing headcount, further reducing operating expenses, further reducing receipts and orders for merchandise, and extending the terms for payment of goods and services."

SEC Form 8-K