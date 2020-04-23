Total buys Tullow's stake in Uganda project in $575M deal

  • Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to acquire Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWOY) entire stake in the jointly-held Uganda's Lake Albert oil development project for $575M.
  • The deal depends on the two companies signing a final tax agreement with the Ugandan authorities, which has delayed the sale of a smaller stake in the project for months; Tullow says such an agreement has been reached in principle.
  • If completed, it would be the first significant deal in the oil sector since the price crisis ratcheted up in early March.
  • The third partner in the 230K bbl/day project, China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), has pre-emption rights for half of the stake to be sold to Total.
  • Tullow says the deal is part of its effort to raise $1B this year to reduce its $2.8B of debt.
