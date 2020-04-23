Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) perks up 4% premarket on light volume in response to the results of a study that showed the benefits of using Big Data to identify patients with increased prospects of success in Alzheimer's disease studies.

The company says the results, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, showed the relevance of phenotypic and genotypic precision medicine analyses of whole genome sequencing and gene expression data in drug development and the potential to identify certain genetic traits in patients that could predict who may respond better to treatment.

Specifically, the data identified biomarkers in studies of ANAVEX 2-73 that showed a "significant impact" on clinical outcomes at 57 weeks and beyond three years (148 weeks).