Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) doses first healthy volunteer in Phase 1 study of TD-0903. TD-0903 is a lung-selective, nebulized Janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi) in development for the treatment of hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) caused by COVID-19.

The company received approval of TD-0903's initial Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the UK for the Phase 1 study.

The purpose of this study is to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single- and multiple-ascending doses of TD-0903 and will enroll up to 54 volunteers.

Further program updates will be provided during Q1 financial results in early May 2020.