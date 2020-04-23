Tractor Supply -1.4% on increasing COVID-19 costs

Apr. 23, 2020 7:41 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)TSCOBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 12.7% to $0.71 from $0.63 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Tractor Supply's (NASDAQ:TSCO) incremental operating costs related to COVID-19 were approximately $7M in Q1, but it does not expect to suspend or reduce its quarterly cash dividend.
  • The company also borrowed $200M on March 12, 2020 under the accordion feature of its existing credit facility, and entered into a facility amendment to borrow an additional $350M on April 22.
  • Given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, TSCO withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020 on April 7, 2020. Net incremental costs of coronavirus-related actions are currently anticipated to be between $30M-$50M in Q2.
  • TSCO -1.4% premarket
