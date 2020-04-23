Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 4.4% Y/Y to $1.29B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~67% of the Company's total gross profits in Q1, with parts, service and collision center revenues reaching $428M (-2.4% Y/Y).

The Company achieved a quarterly absorption ratio of 114.3% in Q1, declined 720 bps Y/Y.

The Company delivered 3,078 new heavy-duty trucks (-13.5% Y/Y), 3,264 new medium-duty commercial vehicles (+24.9% Y/Y), 267 new light-duty commercial vehicles (-50.5% Y/Y) and 1,558 used commercial vehicles (-15.3% Y/Y).

Strong medium-duty results were primarily driven by solid activity from grocery and food service customers, as well as strong stock truck sales throughout dealership network.

The Company experienced significant decline in used truck sales in March, which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, increased its lease and rental revenues by 2.3% Y/Y to $60.78M.

During Q1, the Company repurchased $19.9M of its common stock, which has been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our balance sheet is healthy, and we believe the Company is well positioned to navigate the economic and industry challenges that lie ahead.” said W.M. Rush, Chairman, CEO and President.

2020 Outlook: Outlook for remainder of year is uncertain due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

