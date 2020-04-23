Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) cuts its common share dividend in half to 15.5 cents per share from 31 cents to maintain financial flexibility through an uncertain environment.

Also plans to redeem up to $200M of seed capital investments where appropriate from certain investment products in the near term.

As a result of the recent market reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, assets under management declined during the quarter, which hurt Invesco's revenue in Q1, a pressure expected to continue in the near term.

Q1 ending AUM of $1.05T fell 14% Q/Q and rose 10% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 34 cents falls short of the 51 cent average analyst estimate and declined from 64 cents in Q4 and 56 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $1.15B, down 9.6% Q/Q and up 29% Y/Y.

Q1 total net outflows of $2.1B vs. net inflows of $20.4B in Q4; long-term net outflows of $19.1B vs. outflows of $14.0B in Q4.

"Despite the extreme market volatility, total gross long-term inflows increased nearly 40% versus the prior quarter to a record $84.7B, resulting in strong net flows into a number of diverse areas, including institutional, our China JV, money market funds, EMEA ETFs and global fixed income," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Invesco EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (April 23)