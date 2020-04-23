JPMorgan pulls the trigger on an upgrade on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.

"Overall, we view LVS as a way to play what should be improving GGR trends in Macau, a gaming/travel dependent market that experienced the COVID-19 downturn first and should experience a bounce/recovery earlier, at least in relation to potential recoveries in U.S. regional gaming, Las Vegas Strip, and U.S. business travel lodging markets," writes analyst Joseph Greff.

Greff also points to the above peer liquidity position of Las Vegas Sands and low entry point for new investors.

JP assigns an Overweight rating on LVS and price target of $52 (+25% upside potential).

Shares of Las Vegas Sands are up 8.95% premarket to $44.70.

Previously: Las Vegas Sands +1% after better-than-feared Q1 (April 22)