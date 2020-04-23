Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) excepts Q1 revenue of ~$135M (consensus: $126.3M), driven by strong results across search, advertising and fintech.

Record Opera News monthly active users of over 190M in March.

Observing decreased near-term user monetization and implemented measures to meaningfully reduce microlending volumes due to COVID-19.

Q1 2020 adj. EBITDA loss expected at ~$9M. Excluding a one-time additional loan loss provision of $27M related to the COVID-19 impact, adjusted EBITDA would have been within the guided range.

Microlending net loan book stood at $43M at the end of Q1 2020, down from $93M at the end of 2019. Of the $43M, $35M has been collected in April.

Opera is withdrawing full-year 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19.

Cash and marketable securities of ~170M as of March 31.

The company says that the recent operating cash flow has benefitted from net microlending collections.