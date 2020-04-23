Nano cap Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of new Phase 3 data on Anjesco (meloxicam) injection. The results were virtually presented at the 45th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting, hosted by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) and Pain Medicine.

The use of IV meloxicam for pain management in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (knee replacement) was associated with lower use of opioids, ~$2,300 lower cost per patient, shorter hospital stay and fewer hospital readmissions and ER visits during recovery.

The FDA approved the product two months ago. Full commercial launch kicks off in June.