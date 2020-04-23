EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says it has experienced limited operational impacts as a result of COVID-19, and expects Q1 sales volumes of 380B-385B cfe, exceeding high end of the company's guidance of 360B-370B cfe.

The average differential of ($0.20)-($0.15) per Mcf is in-line with midpoint of the guidance range of ($0.25)-($0.05) per Mcf.

EQT expects to see limited direct operational impacts from the oil price war, as 95% of its production is in natural gas.

EQT says it is in advanced discussions to divest certain non-strategic assets for ~$125M, and will "opportunistically assess monetizing our remaining equity interest in Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a strategic manner."

The company also says its operational improvements, when combined with an expected improved natural gas pricing environment and anticipated cash inflows, are "more than sufficient" for it to repay all of 2021 maturities by year-end 2020.